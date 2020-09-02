Ruff, Kelly Susan Dorsey

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Kelly Susan Dorsey Ruff, 43, passed from this earth on Monday, August 31, 2020, at home after suffering a severe asthma attack. Kelly was born in Grantsville, W.Va. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece and friend. Her tenacious spirit served her well in her love of sports. She was especially proud of her part in J.J. Kelly's state championships in tennis. She loved West Virginia University sports. Kelly's stubborn, but caring and loving personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Berl and Carol Kimble of W.Va.; and her paternal grandfather, William Dorsey of Md. She is survived by her husband, Casey Ruff of Castlewood; two sons, Owen Dotson of Wise, Va., and Caden Ruff of the home; her parents, David Dorsey and Beth Dorsey of Wise, Va.; two sisters, Terri Dorsey of West Palm, Fla., and Erin Dorsey of Wise, Va.; her 98 year old grandmother, Wilma Dorsey of Silver Springs, Md.; five nephews, Torin Spooner, Brandon Griffin, Andrew Griffin, Truth Ruff, and Tate Ruff; and a host of other relatives and friends. "I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, where I could breathe. Now I sit here with God and astounding light and feel like I can finally breathe." A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va. the family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. Kelly was an organ donor and expressed a wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kelly may be made to the Gladeville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1709, Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
