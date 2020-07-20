MARION, Va. Rex Arnold Rowland, age 91, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital. Rex was born April 15, 1929 in Chilhowie, Va. to the late Reeves Lillard and Myrtle Ann Matheson Rowland. He loved his family, and was always smiling and loving life. To the grandchildren, he was "Papaw", but to many he was "Mr. Fix It". Rex could fix anything from a clock to a car. He was retired from Alcoa (Reynolds Aluminum Metal). He will be missed at his regular stops Wednesday's it was SNAPS, Thursday's the Chilhowie Farmers Market, and he loved to "trade" at the Thrift Store. Rex was a life-long member of Grosses Creek Baptist Church and also the oldest male member. Right now he is walking on the streets of gold, waiting on his Cinderella and the rest of his loving family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Roland and Thomas Jefferson "TJ" Rowland; and a son-in-law, Gerald Blevins. Rex is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Cinderella Teaters Rowland of Marion, Va.; son, Gayle Rowland and wife, Janet of Chilhowie, Va.; daughters, Ann Blevins, and Sue Stevenson and husband, Larry, all of Marion, Va.; granddaughters, Pam Rowland and Brittany Stevenson; grandson, Cody Stevenson; great-grandson, Jarod Kenney; sisters, Geneva Pickle and Joann Crockett; brother, Burl Rowland; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Emory Robinette for years of care; and to Smyth County Community Hospital, Dr. Green, Dr. Stiltner, and staff for their excellent care. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Grosses Creek Baptist Church, 307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319 with Pastor George Jessee officiating. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church. To share memories of Rex Arnold Rowland, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rex's family has ben entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Service information
Jul 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Grosses Creek Baptist Church
307 Grosses Creek Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Grosses Creek Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 22
Visitation At The Church
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Grosses Creek Baptist Church
307 Grosses Creek Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Grosses Creek Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation At The Church begins.
Jul 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
307 Grosses Creek Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Grosses Creek Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
