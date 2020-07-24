Wanda Gail King Rouse, 67, of Glade Spring, Va. passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born in South Pittsburg, Tenn. on August 23, 1952, a daughter of the late Dick and Mattie B. King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Dalton. She had lived in Richmond, Va. for many years prior to moving to Glade Spring, Va. in 1989. She loved watching Hallmark Movie Channel, cooking for her family, and visits from her children and grandkids. She possessed a very generous heart and was always giving and caring for other people in need. Gail was a member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church in Laurel Bloomery, Tenn. She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, James "Jimmy" Rouse; two daughters, Sherry Blackburn and her husband, Greg, and Melissa Hockett and her husband, Brian; six grandchildren, Mehgan, Ashley, Matthew, Abby, Hannah, and Caleb; two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Carson; and baby Cooper on the way; two sisters, Judy Osborne and her husband, Greg; and Cindy Starling and her husband, Neal; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companions, Sasha and Grace. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the caregivers; the Fresenius Dialysis Clinic in Abingdon, Va. including Greg, Karen, and Shirley; Sherri Cox who was able to visit with her when the family could not be there due to Covid-19 restrictions; and all the other family and friends that showed support during this time. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastors Greg Blackburn and Roger Boyer officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Widener Valley Community Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Garrett Funeral Home and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face mask. Pallbearers will be Greg Blackburn, Brian Hockett, Matthew Blackburn, Caleb Blackburn, Garrett Cook, Mitch Wright, and Austin Crabtree. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Widener Valley Community Cemetery, c/o First Community Bank, 271 W. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Rouse and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
