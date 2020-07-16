Joey Allen Rosenbalm Joey Allen Rosenbalm, 59, of Bristol, Va., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on September 21, 1960, a son of the late Jessee Eugene Sr. and Dorothy Maxine Murray Rosenbalm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Robin Scott; maternal grandparents, Spencer and Emma Murray; and maternal grandparents, Jessee and Ethel Rosenbalm. Joey was formerly employed with Pacific Transformer, Touchstone Wireless and Greenville Oil for several years. He also owned and operated Tri City Building Maintenance for several years. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, and fishing with the kids. Joey is survived by his sister, Connie Scott; two brothers, Jessee Rosenbalm and wife, Lola and Jeff Rosenbalm and wife, Tammy; four nephews, Jason Eugene Rosenbalm, Jonathan Adam Rosenbalm, Wiley Neal Jackson III and Jefferson Andrew Rosenbalm; and several great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Rosenbalm and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Phone - (276) 669-6141.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As BMS prepares to welcome up to 30K fans, public health experts question risks
-
Mysterious 'Dirty Dancing' lake is filling up with water 12 years after it dried up
-
Cuddy, Amy Britton Pless
-
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, to have hybrid schedule
-
Two employees at CarMax store in Bristol, Tennessee test positive for COVID-19
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.