Rosenbalm, Joey Allen

Joey Allen Rosenbalm Joey Allen Rosenbalm, 59, of Bristol, Va., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on September 21, 1960, a son of the late Jessee Eugene Sr. and Dorothy Maxine Murray Rosenbalm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Robin Scott; maternal grandparents, Spencer and Emma Murray; and maternal grandparents, Jessee and Ethel Rosenbalm. Joey was formerly employed with Pacific Transformer, Touchstone Wireless and Greenville Oil for several years. He also owned and operated Tri City Building Maintenance for several years. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, and fishing with the kids. Joey is survived by his sister, Connie Scott; two brothers, Jessee Rosenbalm and wife, Lola and Jeff Rosenbalm and wife, Tammy; four nephews, Jason Eugene Rosenbalm, Jonathan Adam Rosenbalm, Wiley Neal Jackson III and Jefferson Andrew Rosenbalm; and several great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Rosenbalm and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Phone - (276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Joey Rosenbalm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.