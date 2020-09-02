 Skip to main content
Rogers, Lillian Elizabeth "Liz"
Rogers, Lillian Elizabeth "Liz"

Rogers, Lillian Elizabeth "Liz"

April 4, 1934 - September 1, 2020 Lillian Elizabeth "Liz" Rogers entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

