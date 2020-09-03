Rogers, Lillian Elizabeth "Liz"

April 10, 1934 - September 1, 2020 Lillian Elizabeth "Liz" Rogers entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday afternoon, September 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph William and Lillian "Haze" Pridemore. Liz lived her entire life in Bristol, Tennessee, and had retired after 30 years from Sears to care for her loving husband. Liz was a lifelong member of South Bristol United Methodist Church. She adored being "Mammaw" to her three granddaughters, and her favorite moments were time spent with them and her two great grandchildren, who all loved and adored her right back. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Earl Rogers, and brother, Carl Pridemore. Surviving include her only son, Gary Rogers and wife, Brenda; three granddaughters, Allyson Rutherford and husband, Curt, Jessica Rogers, and Kayla Rogers; great-grandson, Brooks Rutherford; and great-granddaughter, Maya Rutherford. She is also survived by one sister, Sue Lee; two brothers, Ralph Pridemore and wifem Janie, and Don Pridemore and wife, Linda; several nieces and nephews; and her wonderful friend, Jan Eller. The funeral service will be held 6 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Amos Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Oneal, Dennis Oneal, Travis Pridemore, Bart Pridemore, Scott Denton, Curt Rutherford, Lionel Mallicote, Rob Rutherford, Roby Wade Witcher, Ben Knapp and Michael Mallicote. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Bristol United Methodist Church, 1801 Southside Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: DIJALG Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
