Roark, Jerry

Jerry Martin Roark passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital. He was a carpenter and loved fishing with his grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Anna Roark and by two brothers, Roscoe and Jim. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Angel) Newton; one granddaugther, Brittany Baskett; two grandsons, Michael and Marcus Carter; four sisters, Mary Magers, Thelma Kelsey (Kenneth), Nancy Murray (Vernon), and Darlene Bentley (Jimmy); two brothers, JC Roark (Barbara) and Robert Roark; and two great-granddaugthers, Evye and Lily Baskett. At his request there will be no service.

