Riner, Bonnie Blue Almaroad

July 15, 1928 - August 30, 2020 Bonnie Blue Almaroad Riner, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1928, in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Alexander "Eck" and Amanda "Mandy" Slaughter Almaroad. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was of the Christian faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leon Edward Riner; sisters, Fanney Almaroad, Virginia "Virgie" Chapman, and Vena Ball; brothers, Adam Almaroad, Verlin Almaroad and Hugh Almaroad; and son-in-law, David Rhea, Sr. Survivors include her children, Betty Willard and husband, Lynn, Connie Rhea, and Harvey Riner and wife, Phyllis; grandson, David Rhea Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mrs. Riner will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Locklear officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Almaroad, Steve Almaroad, Loudie Booher, David Rhea Jr. and David Chapman. Due to Covid-19 concerns the family ask that masks be worn. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver, Barbara Ferry. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.