Riley, Michael P. "Pops"

April 21, 1960 - August 21, 2020 Mike left his earthly home to eternally reside with his Lord and Savior in heaven on Friday, August 21, 2020. His love and dedication for Jesus Christ always came first in his life and shone brightly to others through his ministry at McCall's Gap Presbyterian Church. He had an overwhelming amount of love and pride for his family, but it's certainly safe to say that his grandchildren were the light of his life. He was also known for being an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Clement L. Riley and stepmother Mildred of Ceres, Va,; his brother, Wesley Riley of Newark, Ohio; brother-in-law, David Smith, and father-in-law Curtis Jones of Saltville, Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Suzanne; son, Steven and special friend Candace of Tenn.; daughter, Sarah Ellis and husband Josh of Meadowview, Va.; his mother, Marilyn Perkins of Abingdon, Va.; three grandchildren, Savannah Riley, Lauren Ellis and Cameron Ellis; two brothers, Dale Scott and wife Barbara of Ceres, Va., Mike Scott and wife, Janet of Grove City, Ohio; mother-in-law, Elsie Jones; brothers-in-law, Bryan and Judy Jones, John and Debra Jones; sister-in-law, Jo Ella Smith; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to McCall's Gap Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Michael P. "Pops" Riley Family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
