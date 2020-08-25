Riddle, Helen

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Helen Riddle, 90, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Abingdon, Virginia. She was born in Nora, Virginia, daughter of the late Cleve and Elizabeth Smith Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Riddle. She retired as a school teacher in Dickenson County after 35 years and was a member of Pound Chapter #67, O.E.S. for 58 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Davis and husband, James, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Norma Johnson and husband, Douglas, of Santee, South Carolina; two sons, David Riddle, and wife, Paula, of Gate City, Virginia, and Kelley Riddle and wife, Debra, of Castlewood, Virginia; five grandchildren, Megan Riddle, Sara Roark, Madi Riddle, Josh Riddle, and Jorrdan Riddle; five great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Kale, Allie, Wiles, and Cora; and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Helen Riddle will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your choice of charity or organization. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Riddle family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
