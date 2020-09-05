Reinhardt, Jane Bell

November 8, 1924 - August 29, 2020 Jane Bell Reinhardt, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on November 8, 1924 to Joseph S. Bell III and Ruth Bond Bell. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Cdr. Charles Barnes Reinhardt (U.S. Navy, Retired); brother, Joseph S. Bell IV and sister-in-law, Alice Sue Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Travis Bell Reinhardt of Richmond; two sons, Charles B. Reinhardt Jr. of Franklin, Tenn. and Keith E. Reinhardt and his wife, Sue of Nashville; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her namesake niece, Jane, and two nephews, Joseph and John, and their families. Jane and Barnes loved Navy life, and later, family gatherings at 'Landfall', their house at Sandbridge Beach, Va. Jane had been a resident of Westminster Canterbury Richmond since 2013. Her family is grateful to the staff of the Mary Morton Parsons Health Care Center at Westminster Canterbury, with special thanks to Josephine, Meagan, Linda, and Carrie. Jane and her loving husband, Barnes (U.S.N.A., class of '42), will be inurned at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in a private memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her name to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, 274 Wood Road, Annapolis, MD 21402, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
