Ray, Thelma Lorraine Camper

April 6, 1937 - August 22, 2020 Surrounded by friends and family, Thelma Lorraine Camper Ray, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Annie Mae Moody Camper and John F. Camper, Thelma was born in Bristol, Tenn., on April 6, 1937. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Ray, on August 10, 1957, and together they built a beautiful home filled with joy, happiness, and a little dash of crazy. Thelma's passion was working with children. From the role of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, to the role of Sunday school teacher and trusted friend, she instilled a sense of learning and love in the lives of countless children throughout her earthly life. Although life is never perfect, Thelma always found the joy to sing praises of her Lord and Savior as a member of the Beaver View Baptist Church choir. Although her time on this Earth has passed, her legacy, kindness, and joy of living will endure. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Delmar Moody, Floyd Camper, Ronald Camper, and Melvin Camper, and sister, Ann Robbins. Survivors include husband, Kenneth; sisters, Evelyn Nelson and Carolyn Randolph; son, Tony Ray (Debbie); daughters, Becky Benzer (Terry) and Kim Miller (Mike); grandchildren, Shane Ray (Stephanie), Ashley Ray Davis, George Franklin Helms V., Lindsey Helms Ashby (Brandon), Sadie Carter (Rickey), and Preston Miller (Shantel); great-grandchildren, Brayden Ray, Lakyn Ray, Keygan Ray, Nick Ashby, Taylor Ashby, Raylen Davis, Lucas Carter, and Bodhi Miller; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends on the evening of Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4:30 until 6:15 p.m. A memorial service will follow at Beaver View Baptist Church, Beaver View Drive, Bristol, Va., with Pastor Bobby Burrow and Preacher Roy Yelton officiating. A graveside service officiated by the Reverend Scott Brady will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Shane Ray, Brayden Ray, G. Franklin Helms, Preston Miller, Brandon Ashby, Nick Ashby, Rickey Carter, and John Greene. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Gibson, Michael Buckles, and Matthew Buckles. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses of Amedisys Hospice Care for the compassion and love given during this difficult time. In addition to flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 2025 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 101, Kingsport, TN 37660. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
