Ray, Rev. James Darrell

July 30, 1948 - August 6, 2020 The Rev. James Darrell Ray, age 72, of Lebanon, Virginia, formerly of Buchanan County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in a Lebanon, Virginia hospital. Born on July 30, 1948, in Buchanan County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Clarence and Martha Barton Ray. He had spent most of his life in the area and had received his Bachelors' of Theology Degree from Duke University. A devoted Christian, he had served in the ministry as a pastor and minister for many years and was a member of Rich Valley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed preaching, singing, birdwatching, gardening, but most of all spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Evelyn Runyon Ray; one brother, Sonny Ray; and three sisters, Lorene Rasnake, Zada Breeding, and Elaine Phillips. Survivors include five children, Missy Vandyke and husband, Jackie, of Oakwood, Rodney Ray and wife, Glendeen, of Hansonville, James Ray and wife, Collis, of Asheboro, North Carolina, Marlene Ratliff and husband, Mike, of Rosedale, and Jackie Ray of Lebanon; nine grandchildren, Adam Ray and wife, Kate, of Radford, Jerkia Yates and husband, Benny, of Cedar Bluff, Cody Ray and fianc�e, Rebekah Allred, Bailey Ray, and Addison Ray, all of Asheboro, Chassidy Ray and Jacklyn Ray, both of Hansonville, and Ethan Ratliff and Owen Ratliff of Rosedale; great-granddaughter, Jayleigh Yates of Cedar Bluff; one brother, Lester "Leck" Ray and wife, Dreama, of Davenport; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you Dr. Michael Uhlrich, and the nurses and staff of Russell County Hospital for the loving care that they provided. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. J.C. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia, with the Rev. Arnold King officiating. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Service information
11:00AM-2:00PM
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
2:00PM
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
