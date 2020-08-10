Rasnake, Samuel Wayne "Sammy"

Samuel Wayne "Sammy" Rasnake Samuel Wayne Rasnake, "Sammy", age 76, formerly of Bristol, Va., died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home in Salem, Va., after a lengthy illness. Born on May 8, 1944, in Cleveland, Va., he lived most of his life in Salem. The legacy he leaves to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Sharon Bowers Rasnake; their only daughter, Lora Rasnake Ingram; husband, Scott; and two grandsons, Blaise Scott and Grant Samuel Ingram. He is survived by brothers, Larry Rasnake and wife, Peggy, of Salem, and Gary Rasnake and wife, Prudence, of Michigan; sisters, Janice Kiser of Bristol, Tenn., Kay Hart of Ohio, Brenda Greene of North Carolina, Sheila Gilmer of Bristol, Va., and Judy Shutters and husband, Jack, of Bristol, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. Rasnake and Faye Singleton Rasnake; brothers, Rene Rasnake, Jimmy Rasnake and Ray Rasnake; and sister, Martha Tiller. After high school, Sammy worked with his brother-in-law, Leon Kiser, installing siding with Storm Seal Door and Window company in the Tri City area. Shortly after he joined the Army and served in Korea. Following his military service, he and his family moved to Salem, VA, where he worked for 37 years as a machinist at Mechanical Development, Inc. In addition, he served 14 years with the Virginia Army National Guard where he made many life long friends. During retirement, Sam enjoyed camping, road trips "out West" and many family vacations over 30 years in the Outer Banks of NC where he spent time "fishing not catching". His love of bluegrass music led him to numerous festivals across Va., N.C. & Ky. Also, in retirement Sam and his wife enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels. A private graveside service will be held for family. The family would like to express their deepest and sincere appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and to the many family and close friends that have supported us during a difficult season. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice, 5221 Valley Park Drive, Suite 2, Roanoke, VA 24019, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
