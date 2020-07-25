MENDOTA, Va. Candace Denae Rasnake, age 27, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born August 7, 1992, she was the daughter of Wayne and Kimberly Rasnake. She graduated from Virginia Highlands Community College and had attended Radford University. She loved watching movies, shopping, enjoyed Starbucks, loved playing with her munchkins and hanging out with her best friend, Tori. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Geraldine "Jerry" Mullins and grandfather, Vernard Rasnake. Candace is survived by her parents, Wayne and Kim Rasnake of Mendota, Va.; grandparents, the Rev. Roger Mullins and wife, Donna of Cedar Bluff, Va.; grandmother, Chris Smith and husband, Jerry of Cleveland, Va.; uncles, Bobby D. Mullins and wife, Kay of Christiansburg, Va. and Gary Rasnake and wife, Dietra of Hendersonville, N.C.; cousin, Daniel Dowling of Hendersonville, N.C.; very special cousin, Bobbie Danielle "Sissy" Monk and husband, Andrew of Christiansburg, Va.; her munchkins, McKinley Monk and her "bubs" Gunnar Monk; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services for Candace Denae Rasnake will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Roger Mullins and Pastor Danny Rhea officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020. Family and friends may come by the home of Roger and Donna Mullins at any time. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. A special thanks to all her family, friends and caregivers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rasnake family.
