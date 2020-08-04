Price, Virginia Katherine

November 10, 1941 - August 2, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Virginia Katherine "Jane" Price, age 78, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was a life-long resident of Washington County, Va. and she was of the Christian Faith. During her working years, Jane was a CNA and was a caregiver to many, especially for the residents at the Greendale Home for the Aged. Jane was a lot of things to many people, however, for her family, she was spunky, determined, strong willed, and most of all she was caring. She was predeceased by her son, Ernest Rhoten Jr., and daughter, Delores Lester. Jane is survived by her husband, Hubert Price of the home; daughters, Barbara Able and husband, George, of Abingdon, and Penny Baldwin and husband, Mike, of Troutdale, Va.; brother, Johnny Widener of Bristol, Va., nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Paul Price officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Virginia Katherine Price is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
2:00PM
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
