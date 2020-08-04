You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Price, Virginia Katherine
0 entries

Price, Virginia Katherine

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 10, 1941 - August 2, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Virginia Katherine "Jane" Price, age 78, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was a life-long resident of Washington County, Va. and she was of the Christian Faith. During her working years, Jane was a CNA and was a caregiver to many, especially for the residents at the Greendale Home for the Aged. Jane was a lot of things to many people, however, for her family, she was spunky, determined, strong willed, and most of all she was caring. She was predeceased by her son, Ernest Rhoten Jr., and daughter, Delores Lester. Jane is survived by her husband, Hubert Price of the home; daughters, Barbara Able and husband, George, of Abingdon, and Penny Baldwin and husband, Mike, of Troutdale, Va.; brother, Johnny Widener of Bristol, Va., nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Paul Price officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Virginia Katherine Price is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To send flowers to the family of Virginia Price, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 7
Memorial Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
2:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News