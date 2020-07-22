Price, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Price, age 96, of Abingdon, Va., peacefully met her Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She put her trust and faith in Christ at a young age, loved her church, hymns and reading her Bible. Her father taught her to never have idle hands. She was devoted to her family, loved gardening, and was an avid quilter. Wrapping one of her quilts in our arms will be like getting a sweet hug straight from her. Mary was a faithful long-time member of Abingdon Bible Church. During her working years, she was a seamstress and retired from Harwood Manufacturing. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Homer; parents, George William and Lillie Mae Goodson Whicker; and six siblings. She is survived by her sons, George Price and wife, Wanda, of Bristol, Va., Frank Price and wife, Diane, of Bristol, Tenn., and Eugene Price and wife, Sheila, of Abingdon; grandchildren, Tonya Sproles, Michael Price, Holly Edwards, Preston Price and Brett Price; and 17 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July, 23, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Dr. Paul Bufford officiating. Grandsons will serve as casket bearers Those attending the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service. In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions face coverings are recommended and social distancing is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to one's church or favorite charity in Mary's memory. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Mary Elizabeth Price is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hometown Stories: Businessman buys old school with plans to help nonprofits
-
The latest ranking of Joe Biden's most likely vice presidential picks
-
Hubbard, Courtney
-
Twenty questions from the VHSL’s decision on fall sports
-
Mysterious 'Dirty Dancing' lake is filling up with water 12 years after it dried up
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.