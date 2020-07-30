Price, Jimmy Leese

July 6, 1935 - July 28, 2020 Jimmy Leese Price, 85, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Harmon officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home one hour before the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face-coverings will be required. Share memories of Jimmy and condolences with the Price family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va.
To send flowers to the family of Jimmy Price, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 31
Visitation
Friday, July 31, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 31
Service
Friday, July 31, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.