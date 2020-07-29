Price, Jimmy Leese

July 6, 1935 - July 28, 2020 Jimmy Leese Price, 85, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Russell County, Va., on July 6, 1935, he was the son of the late Curtis B. and Mattie (Johnson) Price. He was a member of Spring City Baptist Church and served as a deacon for 17 years. He served his country in the United States Air Force. A line crew supervisor for Appalachian Power, he retired after 29 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry Lee Price, June Price, and Sammy Dean Price and sister, Marilyn Taylor. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Dotsie M. Price; children, Kimberly Susan Price of Fairfax Station, Va., Jonathan Eric Price of Lebanon and fianc�e, Samantha Chaffin, and Jimmy Daniel Price and wife, Charity, of Lebanon; special daughter-in-law, Teresa King of Lebanon; sisters, Nello Fields and Betty Martin, both of Lebanon; grandchildren, Claudia Price, Amber Price, Kaley Price, Johnna Price, Rose Chamberlain, Ricky Chamberlain, Aaron Price, Andrew Price, and Addison Price; great-grandchildren, Ellie Price, Eliam Price, and Kenzley Price; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Harmon officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home one hour before the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face-coverings will be required. Share memories of Jimmy and condolences with the Price family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Virginia
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
3:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.