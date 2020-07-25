Pratt, Schultz

GLADE SPRING, Va. Schultz Pratt, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the James Quillen V.A. Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. He was an Elder of the Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Pratt was a retired United States Air Force Veteran, serving in Japan, Korea and three tours in Vietnam, and a member of the Abingdon V.F.W. He was also retired from the Coeburn Job Corp. He was survived by his wife, Margaret Johnson Pratt; son, Mitchell Pratt; daughters, Kimberly Kiser and husband John, and Karen Kennedy and fiancee', Andy Porter; four grandchildren, Jonathan Kiser, Jessica Spankle, Lee Kennedy and Lucas Kennedy; four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Lucy and Noah; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Johnston Family Cemetery in Saltville with Elder Eddie Lyle, Elder Roger Williams and Elder Jacob Hartzog officiating. There will be Military Rites by United States Air Force. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude www.stjude.org. or the Schrinners www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Schultz Pratt Family.
