You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pope, Edith Viola
0 entries

Pope, Edith Viola

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

May 26, 1943 - August 12, 2020 Edith Viola Pope, 77, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Pope and family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201, (276-669-6141). Blevins Funeral Home 417 Lee St, Bristol, VA 24201

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts