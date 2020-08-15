Pope, Edith Viola

May 26, 1943 - August 12, 2020 Edith Viola Pope, 77, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Dentons Valley, Tenn., on May 26, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Dollar Arnold. Edith was a loving and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Abingdon, Va. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Edith is survived by loving husband of 60 years, Hobert Pope; two daughters, Melissa and Angela Pope; four brothers, Dewayne Arnold and his wife, Bell, J.C. Arnold, Marvin Arnold and his wife, Patsy, and Clayton Arnold and his wife, Nancy; two sisters, Evelena Lampkins and Wanda Arnold-Lunsford; five granddaughters, Lacodya Collins and husband DustinCollins, Katelynn Williams and her wife, Ashley Williams, Hannah Oliver, Mabel Olson, Kayleigh Harris and Kylee Harris; great granddaughter, Anna Collins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Pope and family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201, (276-669-6141). Blevins Funeral Home 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
