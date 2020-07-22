CHILHOWIE, Va. Evelyn L. Polk, 88, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 20, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Evelyn was born on December 31st, 1931, in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Beverly and Mary Alice Lomans. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Va. She served as the Mother of the Church, and the Secretary of the Sunday School. Evelyn was married to the late Ballard Polk Jr. She is survived by eight children, Dennis and Vivian Polk, Raymond Polk (Michelle Mayberry), Tim Polk (Candace Miller), Deborah and Gary Montgomery of Chilhowie, Va., Crystal Polk of Batavia, N.Y., Carolyn and Danny Williams of Johnson City, Tenn., Sandra and Eddie Branch of Chilhowie, and Jacqueline Polk of Richmond, Va.; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Roberts of Front Royal, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Georgia Polk of Plum Creek, and Odessa Lomans of Chilhowie, Va., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a host of cousins. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the stage in the Chilhowie Town Park with the Rev. Dwayne Mabry officiating. Burial will follow at the Chilhowie Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Chilhowie. To make condolences to the family online please visit www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. The family would like to thank Hospice Care, Dr. Tambi, and Dr. Murphy of Ballad Health and the hospice nurses. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Polk family.
In memory
