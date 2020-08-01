Poe, Richard H. "Dickie"

September 20, 1944 - July 29, 2020 Richard Henry Poe, 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Select Specialty Hospital, Bristol, Tenn.. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on September 20, 1944, and raised in Willie Boom, Tenn., a son of the late John Henry Jr. and Carolyn Trent Poe. He was preceded in death his beloved niece, Kim Poe. Daddy Poe served in the Navy during the Vietnam War era. He was a loving and a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and was a big Atlanta Braves fan. Richard is survived by his two sons, Richard Bartley Poe and his wife, Stephanie, and Jonathan Nicholas Poe and his wife, Jessica; brother, Curtis Allen Poe; grandson, Maxwell Bridger Poe; and twin granddaughters, Jaelynn Faith Poe and Daysha Grace Poe. Daddy Poe/ Papaw will be dearly missed by all of his grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Poe and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral Home 417 Lee Street
