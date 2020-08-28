Pierce, Betty Jane Hart

March 16, 1926 - August 26, 2020 Betty Hart Pierce, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on August 26, 2020, in Bristol, Virginia. Betty was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee on March 16, 1926, to Bob and Bettie Mae Hart. She played basketball at Middle Tennessee State University. She also earned her pilot's license. After college, she moved to Bristol, Tennessee, where she began her career as a high school and middle school physical education teacher. She loved playing games and cards with friends and family. She also enjoyed bowling, cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers, and traveling. In her lifetime, she visited 49 out of 50 states. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob Sims Hart and Bettie Mae Hart, and her siblings, Mitchell Hart Hill, Guy Hart, and Phillip Hart. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Pierce Rich (Eddie Rich) of Knoxville, Tenn., Terri Pierce Spahr (Harvey Spahr) of Christiansburg, Va., and Vicki Pierce Turner (John Turner) of Acworth, Georgia; Betty is also survived by six wonderful grandchildren and one great grandchild, who she loved dearly. Brad Rich (Rebecca and baby Chase) of Tampa, Fla., Katy Rich of St. Petersburg, Fla., Tyler Spahr (fianc�e Brittany) of Christiansburg, Va., Hunter Spahr of Christiansburg, Va., Allison Turner Shaffer (Mitch) of Sandy Springs, Georgia and Kevin Turner of Alpharetta, Georgia. The family is very grateful for two special friends, Rose Harrison and Lannette Kaylor, for the love and support they showed Betty during her later years. A graveside service will be held in her hometown of Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., on Central Time at Willow Mount Cemetery. The address is 321 Dover Street Shelbyville, Tennessee, 37160. Condolences may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Pierce family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.