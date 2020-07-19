Pickel, Beatrice Louise Leonard

Beatrice Louise Leonard Pickel, 94, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home with her niece and caretaker, Carolyn Malone and Jenna Malone by her side. She was born in Bristol, Virginia, on April 23, 1926, a daughter of the late George H. and Virginia Russell Love Leonard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. She retired from Sevier Laundry and also worked for Jack Trayers Restaurant. Beatrice is survived by several nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews. great-great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., at East Hill Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dale Wright officiating. Pallbearers will be Randy Leonard, Brandon Malone, Michael Guy, David Leonard, Michael Oliver and Brent Dinkel. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Malone and Robert Malone. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Pickel and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

