Pickel, Beatrice Louise Leonard

Beatrice Louise Leonard Pickel, 94, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home with her niece and caretaker, Carolyn Malone and Jenna Malone by her side. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., at East Hill Cemetery, Bristol, Va. with Pastor Dale Wright officiating. Pallbearers will be Randy Leonard, Brandon Malone, Michael Guy, David Leonard, Michael Oliver and Brent Dinkel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Malone and Robert Malone. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Pickel and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
