Phipps Sr., US Army (Retired) Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lynn

US Army (Retired) Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lynn Phipps Sr. April 16, 1933 - July 28, 2020 US Army (Retired) Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lynn Phipps Sr. passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 28, 2020. He was born to Paul and Melissa Phipps on April 16, 1933. He proudly served more than 23 years, first in the Air Force, then in the Army of these United States. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ruth Taylor Phipps, and sisters, Emily Tester and Ann Moretz. He was father to Michael (Beau) Gallagher, Jimmy Phipps Jr. and wife, Peggy, Jeffrey Phipps and wife, Debbie, and Melissa Feagins and husband, Denni, brother to Patsy Morton and husband, Larry, beloved grandfather of seven, great grandfather of five, "Uncle Jim" to many, and treasured friend to Lonnie Barrett and countless others. Known to many as "Sarge", he earned the Bronze Star in Vietnam. He was a Culinary Arts Instructor at Jacobs Creek Job Corps Center, a Reserve Deputy, then Chaplain for The Fraternal Order of Police Sullivan County Lodge 15 prior to his retirement. He was an avid motorcyclist, a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. In light of health concerns the family will not be receiving friends at the funeral home. Funeral to be conducted by Pastor Randall Morton 3 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, in Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of visitation and flowers, a memorial gift may be sent to tababtist.org, Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church, 104 Cypress Street, Bristol TN 37620 or Christian charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
