Phipps Sr., US Army (Retired) Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lynn

US Army (Retired) Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lynn Phipps Sr. April 16, 1933 - July 28, 2020 US Army (Retired) Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lynn Phipps Sr. passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 28, 2020. In light of health concerns the family will not be receiving friends at the funeral home. Funeral to be conducted by Pastor Randall Morton 3 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday August 3, 2020, in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
