Phillips, Virginia Elizabeth Eastridge

October 6, 1938 - August 29, 2020 Virginia Elizabeth Eastridge Phillips, age 81, of Piney Flats, Tenn, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Life Care Center of Gray in Gray, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The memorial service will follow with Pastor George Hall officiating. The committal service and interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Phillips and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
