Phillips, Ruth Ester Owens

Ruth Ester Owens Phillips, 93, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the English Meadows Senior Living Community in Abingdon, Va. Ruth was born on December 22, 1926, in Prater, Va., a town that she would reside in for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Henry Owens and Rosa Owens, both also from Prater, Va. Ruth's favorite activities included bowling and playing bingo with family and friends. She was never without a robust supply of colorful bingo dabbers, ready to fill up her cards (which were many given her skill at the game). She was an avid baseball fan and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. She owned and operated a restaurant and a clothing store, was a teacher's aid and retired in 2013 as bookkeeper for B & M Electric. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Phillips; her son, Michael Phillips, three sisters, three brothers; and a son-in-law, Alex Owens. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Donnita Owens of Abingdon, Va.; and one brother, Jackie Owens and wife, Wanda, of Bristol, Tenn. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Sherry Brown and husband, Danny, of Abingdon, Va., and Lance Owens and wife, Gaye, of Bristol, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Amanda Brown and Cory Owens; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services for Ruth Ester Owens Phillips will be conducted at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park in Big Rock, Va., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roy Lee Owens officiating. Burial will follow. Active pallbearers will be the family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Mrs. Ruth Phillips name to the Alzheimer's Association National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or you can call, 1-800-272-3900. Memorial condolences may be viewed at www.shortridgeramey.com. The family of Ruth Ester Owens Phillips have entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, Va.
