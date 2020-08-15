Perkins, Charles Walker "Chuck"

October 3, 1940 - August 13, 2020 Charles Walker Perkins, 79, of the Miller Creek Section of Swords Creek, Va., passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 13, 2020. He was born to parents, Marvin Aubrey Perkins and Hattie Lou Havens Perkins, on October 3, 1940, in Swords Creek, Va. Although "Chuck" only attended elementary school through the fourth grade, he worked hard throughout his life, moving to Chicago, Ill., for work at a young age. Over time, he became a certified electrician, certified welder, and a mechanic and could do anything he set his mind to accomplishing. He was a retired coal miner, having formerly been employed by Pittston Coal Company and was a member of the UMWA. He was always willing to lend a hand to help someone with vehicle problems or to help someone in need. Chuck was known for his love of antique vehicles, especially 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air convertibles. He restored many automobiles during his lifetime. He is survived by Laura (Connie), the love of his life, whom he met at Sid's Grill in Honaker, Va., in 1960. Chuck is also survived by daughter, Judy Renee Yates and husband, Scott; three sons, Charles Ricky Perkins and wife, Leslie, Stephen "Steve" Perkins and wife, Loretta, and Randall "Randy" Perkins and wife, Carla; as well as a host of grandchildren, Blake Yates, Brandon Yates, Brittany Perkins Miller, Cody Perkins, Lauren Perkins, and Lakin Perkins; and great-grandchildren, Emma Yates, Haiden Miller, Jaiden Miller, Lucas Yates, and Lawson Yates. He is also survived by three sisters, Cornelia "Corky" Justus and husband, Frank, Mary Lou Rasnake, and Sally Reynolds and husband, JW Reynolds; and five brothers, Elmer Perkins and wife, Joann, Lincous Perkins and wife, Evonne, David Perkins and wife, Judy, Clifford Perkins and wife, Denise, and Gerald Perkins and wife, Rexanna. He was preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Hattie Lou Perkins; sister, Judy Carol Perkins; and brothers, John Perkins and Jason Perkins. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Honaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Richardson and the Rev. David Perkins officiating. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people make donations in support of the Swords Creek Block Church, P.O. Box 343, Swords Creek, VA 24649. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Parrot, Don Owens, Donnie Damron, Gleason Austin, and Louie Mays, Little John Combs, Red Jim Rasnick, Vernon Powers, and Lester Tiller. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
