James "Sid" Sidney Patton, age 87, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Va. on January 9, 1933, to the late James Baxter and Lillian Earhart Patton. Sid was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School. He was a longtime member of Rockhold United Methodist Church. He was drafted and served in the United States Navy as a cook. Ironically, though he served in the Navy, he never learned to swim. Sid was a farmer by trade and his favorite pastimes were telling stories about the history of the family, farm, homeplace and antiques. He was a walking history book. He also enjoyed going to the flea market and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sister, Louise Patton Morris; and special cousin, Charles Earhart. Those left to cherish his memory are his special cousins, Robert Earhart, Aaron Earhart, Ashley Earhart Thornsberry, Allyson Hughes, Allen Earhart and Philip Earhart; and nephew, Joe Pat Morris. The graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Shelby Hills Cemetery with Dennis Milhorn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rockhold United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 396, Bluff City, TN 37618. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Patton family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.