James "Sid" Sidney Patton, age 87, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Shelby Hills Cemetery with Dennis Milhorn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rockhold United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 396, Bluff City, TN 37618. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Patton family.

