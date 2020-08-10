Patrick Sr., Jesse W.

November 17, 1937 - August 9, 2020 Jesse W. Patrick Sr., age 82, of Blountville, Tenn., went to meet his Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 17, 1937, in Russell Co., Va., a son of the late Arnold and Edith Hill Patrick. Jesse retired from Mapes Piano String Company, Elizabethton, Tenn., after 57 years, as a machinist, tool and die maker. He was a well-known gunsmith for 20 years and was a competitive shooter in many matches across the Eastern United States. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bill Smith; brothers-in-law, Donald Hutton, Bob Williams and Billy Mumpower; and nephew, David Mumpower. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Smith Patrick; his son, Jesse Patrick Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Bluff City, Tenn.; and stepdaughter, Mary Beth Mann of the home. Also survived by his two sisters, Joann Mumpower of Millbrook, Ala., and Judy B. Williams of Bristol, Tenn.; foster brother, William E. Turner and wife, Debora, of Ramey, Pa.; mother-in-law, Mary Smith; brother-in-law, John W. Smith of Bristol, Va., sister-in-law, Connie Smith of Bristol, Tenn.; four nephews, four nieces, several great nieces and nephews; a very special friend and hunting buddy, Isaac Whitehead; and many other special friends. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Parks officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.