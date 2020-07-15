SUGAR GROVE, Va. William Webb Parsons Sr., age 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital. William was a proud veteran of U.S. Army, having served in Korea as a radio operator on DMV. He worked over 40 years as a truck driver for North America Van Line, retiring in 1999. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Ward Parsons. William is survived by his wife, Mary Hash Parsons; son, William "Randy" Parsons Jr.; sister-in-law, Virginia Parsons, all of Sugar Grove, Va.; and caretakers, Melody Myers and Margaret Lee. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 until 1:30 p.m., proceeding to Rose Lawn Mausoleum at 1:45 p.m. To share memories of William Webb Parsons, Sr. please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for William's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237, East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
Jul 17
Visitation at Funeral Home
Friday, July 17, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
1:00PM-1:30PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 E. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
237 E. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
Jul 17
Funeral Procession
Friday, July 17, 2020
1:45PM-2:00PM
1:45PM-2:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Procession begins.
Jul 17
Graveside Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
