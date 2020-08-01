Owens, Douglas Lee

October 1 - July 29, 2020 Douglas Lee "Doug" Owens, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Cercone officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery, with military honors rendered by United States Air Force Honor Guard and Patton-Crosswhite VFW Post 6975. The family has chosen to make the live stream of Doug's service available to the public at oneroomstreaming.com EventID: WeaverFH and Password: LESWJI Online condolences may be registered at Weaver Funeral Home Bristol, TN 37620. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
