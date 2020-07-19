Shirley Ann Pennington Osborne, 77, of Princeton, West Virginia, and Piney Flats, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Osborne was born on October 23, 1942, in Peterstown, West Virginia, to the late T.J and Thelma Allen Pennington. She was a member of the Kellysville Church of God and attended the Princeton Church of God and The Piney Flats First Baptist Church. She graduated from Narrows High School in Narrows, Virginia. She was a Real Estate Agent. Shirley is survived by her husband of over forty-three years, Bobby Osborne. Shirley literally left Bobby's arms into God's arms. Bobby and Shirley lived in Philadelphia, California, and Georgia, before retiring and moving back to their home states of West Virginia and Tennessee. They also enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter months. She is survived by a brother, Darrell Pennington and wife, Hallie; a sister, Mary Stephens and husband, Ken; a nephew, Michael Pennington and wife, Tammy; two great nieces, Sydni and Emileigh; an uncle and aunt; Arnold Pennington and Louise Houchins; 13 cousins, the Allens, Shires, Humphreys, Bradley, Harvey, and Utterback; a stepson, Bobby Osborne II; and sister-in-law, Betty Osborne Johnson and Betty's son, Marvin Johnson. A service to honor the life of Mrs. Osborne will be conducted on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Piney Flats First Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Edgefield Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be Michael Pennington, Isaac Osborne, Fred Osborne, Marvin Johnson, Eddie Sams, Edward Perkins, Robert Allen, David Humphreys, Bobby Osborne, and Bobby Osborne II. Honorary pallbearers will be the Rev. Frank Osborne, David Osborne, James Osborne, and Dr. Paul Brown. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Shirley and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
