Osborne, Dewey V.

March 19, 1933 - August 28, 2020 Dewey V. Osborne, age 87, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020, at his home. He was a loving devoted husband to his wife, Pauline and a wonderful dad and Christian example to his children, Linda, Wanda, Doug, Mary Ann, and Diane. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Strong Robinette Bag Co. and the City of Bristol Tennessee. He is also survived by six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Margaret, Betty, Shirley, and Wilma; and his brother, Lewis. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Rooty Branch Free Will Baptist Church with Ministers, Gary Rowlette, Donald Denton, and Dan Bailey officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFH Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home and other times at 592 Emmett Road, Bristol, Tenn. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bristol, Tenn. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.