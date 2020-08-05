Osborne, Della Ruth Hypes

December 9, 1935 - August 3, 2020 TANNERSVILLE, Va. Della Ruth Hypes Osborne was born on December 9, 1935, in Asberrys Virginia (Tazewell County) and entered into eternal life on August 3, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of the late Howard Asbury and Ollie Del-Rae (Asbury) Hypes. She was married for 61 years to her late husband, William Elmer Osborne with whom she operated the family dairy then beef operation. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Hypes Harman and Mary Elizabeth Hypes McGinnis and a brother Kenneth Hypes. She is survived by a sister, Peggy Hypes Necessary of Burkes Garden; two sons, William Elmer Osborne Jr. (Debbie) of Tannersville, and Dr. James Asbury Osborne (Irene) of Millerstown, Pa.; four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Della Ruth graduated from Rich Valley High School with Honors in 1953 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and English from Radford College in 1956. She received a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction and completed Advanced Graduate Studies with a major in Educational Administration from Virginia Tech. For 36 years she taught in the Virginia Public Schools including teaching in the last one room schoolhouse in Virginia and serving as Principal of Tannersville Elementary. She served on the Board of Directors at Southwest Virginia Community College. She was very active in the Republican Party of Virginia, the Women's Committee of the Virginia Farm Bureau, and the Home Advisory Committee of the Southern States Cooperative. Her main priority was her church work. She served as Secretary-Treasurer of the Little Valley Christian Church and as a Sunday School teacher. She was a director of the Tannersville Community-Wide Bible School for 40 years. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service which will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Keister Cemetery in Tannersville, with the Rev. Stan Dunham officiating. Members of the family and community will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Little Valley Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the Della Ruth Hypes Osborne family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 E. Main St., Saltville, Va.
