Osborne, Barbara Louise Williams

July 23, 1940 - August 25, 2020 Barbara Louise Williams Osborne, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born on July 23, 1940, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Paul Mack and Helen Echols Williams, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a former employee of Sperry and Gordon Garment. Mrs. Osborne was a member of the Assembly of God Church on Lee Highway. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Osborne. Surviving include her children, Patty Howington and husband, James, and Mike Osborne and wife, Rita; grandchildren, Nick Howington, Kevin Howington, Emily Howington, Joshua and Jared Osborne; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronnie Williams, Betty Sue Williams, and Judy Barnett and husband, Riley. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Carrico officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Avalon Hospice and Dr. Chris Allen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
