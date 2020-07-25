Offield, Patsy Ruth

Patsy Ruth Offield, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Todd Asbury and her nephew, the Rev. Nathan Offield officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Rooty Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

