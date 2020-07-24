Offield, Patsy Ruth

Patsy Ruth Offield, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born March 8, 1935, in Fish Dam, Tenn., a daughter of the late Ernest and Minnie Callahan Offield. Patsy was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and a caregiver to many of her nieces and nephews over the years. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her brothers, Darrell Offield, Kelly Offield and wife, Judy, Gary Offield and wife, Margaret; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Todd Asbury and her nephew, the Rev. Nathan Offield officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Rooty Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
