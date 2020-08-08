Newton, Billy Ernest

November 8, 1939 - July 29, 2020 Billy Ernest Newton, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born November 8, 1939 in Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late William Emory and Nancy Jane Clark Newton. Billy retired from Sprint after 37 years of service. He was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church and a member of the Zollicoffer Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Joy Diane Newton; son, Charles "Chuck" Newton and wife, Tonya; daughter, Nicole Newton McGrew; and granddaughters, Kassidy Brooke Newton and Sydney Collier. A private service was held on Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Gary Garland officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN.
