Newberry, Claude "Junior"

May 5, 1933 - August 28, 2020 Claude "Junior" Newberry, age 87, of Raven, Va., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Claypool Hill, Va. He was born on May 5, 1933, the son of the late Noah and Mary Short Newberry. He was the operator and co-owner of Horn Coal Company and worked in the coal industry for many years. He was a member of New Hope Assembly Church where he served as an usher for many years. Junior enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, and most of all loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Elbert Newberry, Frazier Newberry, and James Newberry, and his sisters, Hazel Richardson, Madeline Vance, Sylvia Short, Pauline Muse, and Juanita Byrd. He is the last surviving member of his immediate family in his generation. Junior is survived by his loving and caring wife of 66 years, Dorothy; two daughters that he loved dearly, both of Richlands, Pamela Horne and husband, Michael, and Patty Cooper and husband, Rick. Also, surviving is his only grandchild whom he loved very much, Monica L. Cooper of Palm Coast, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Due to COVID 19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be observed and appreciated. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Claudie Throgmartin and the Rev. David Horton officiating. Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Legacy Hospice, Commonwealth Senior Living, caregivers, Nila Horton, Mary Sparks (niece), and Lori Clifton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Claude "Junior" Newberry is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.