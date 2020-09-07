Neice, Lisa Ann Barrett

July 21, 1964 - September 4, 2020 SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. Lisa Ann Barrett Neice, age 56, formerly of Saltville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. Lisa was a loving wife, mother, and mimi. She was a very caring person. Lisa was an excellent nurse who worked at Raintree Terrace Senior Living as the Director of Nursing. She attended Broadford Full Gospel Holiness Church. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Roscoe David Barrett. She is survived by her husband of 38 years of marriage, Ricky Neice; two sons, Brandon Neice and wife, Liz, and Caleb Neice and wife, Christan; two daughters, Stephanie Surber and fianc�, Eric Collier, and Kimberly Walker and Cliff; mother, Dorris Barrett; brother, Roscoe Barrett; sister, Deborah Morrison; six grandchildren, Lane O'quinn, Ethan Tedder, Clayton Tedder, Jonathan Marvin, Adrianna Neice and Barrett Neice; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Elizabeth Cemetery with Pastor Andy Hunt officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery and also follow the Covid-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lisa Ann Barrett Neice Family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
