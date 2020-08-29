Nearhood, Mary Patricia

August 25, 1933 - August 27, 2020 Mary Patricia Nearhood, age 87, of Richlands, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in a Johnson City, Tennessee, hospital following a sudden illness. She was born in Jewell Ridge, and was the daughter of the late George Clinton and Effie Patrick Nearhood. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a former registration clerk for the Clinch Valley Clinic Hospital. She was a member of the Richlands Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Geneva Coleman; and two brothers, Leslie Kyle Nearhood and George Clinton Nearhood Jr. Survivors are husband, Robert L. Nester Sr.; niece, Sharon Loup and husband, Steve, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and nephews, George Clinton Nearhood III and wife, Mary, of Richlands, Virginia, Leslie Kyle Nearhood Jr. and wife, Daphny, of Katy, Texas. Graveside services for Mary Patricia Nearhood will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia with the Rev. Dr. Paul Min officiating. Interment will follow. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home 1401 2nd Street, Richlands, VA 24641
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.