Mullins, Charles Alford

February 9, 1930 - September 3, 2020 Charles Alford Mullins, age 90, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 9, 1920, a son of the late Clyde and Minnie Lee Widener Mullins. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a realtor, and a member of St. Luke united Methodist Church. Mr. Mullins was a Mason and Shriner, and a member of the DAV. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served in the Korean War. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith D. Mullins; son, Donald Charles Mullins; two brothers; and one sister. Surviving include his daughters, Jill Mullins and Valerie Hamilton and husband, Lester; sons, Robin Lee Mullins and David Mullins and wife, Crystal; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and sisters, Betty Church and Marlene Marshall and husband, John. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The entombment will be held 1:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with military honors by the DAV Chapter 40. The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
