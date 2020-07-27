Morris, Blaine Allen

July 24, 2020 Blaine Allen Morris, 65, of Chattanooga, Tenn. beloved husband, father, PopPop, son, brother, uncle, friend and Airman went to rest with his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Middlesboro, Ky., he was the oldest child of Jim and Alice Morris. Blaine graduated from John S. Battle High School 1973 where he met, Carmen, the love of his life. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and after serving, he completed his education at the University of Tennessee- Knoxville with a BS and MBA. Blaine's career spanned decades in Radiology and Hospital Administration and he was an active member of First Centenary UMC. Blaine was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Olewine Morris. Blaine is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carmen Hatley Morris; children, Justin Allen (Vilara) Morris and Stephanie Morris (Brient) Hobbs. Blaine was the proud PopPop to five grandsons, Jacob, Will, Brad, Blaine and Karl Morris, and two granddaughters, Catie Woodward and Brileigh Hobbs. He is also survived by his father, James Blaine Morris; and siblings, Jeannie Shaw (Michael) Ryce, Timothy (Irene) Morris, Steven (Elizabeth) Morris; numerous nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Hatley; and several extended family. The family wishes to offer special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Memorial Hixson and Hospice of Chattanooga. Burial will be on Tuesday, July 29, 2020, at McConnell Cemetery in Jonesville, Va. Pallbearers are Jacob Morris, Ryan Shaw, Brandon Shaw, Kevin Morris, Shawn Morris and Brient Hobbs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Centenary UMC Congregational Care, Chattanooga, Tenn.
