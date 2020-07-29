Morrell, Edmund Kyle

October 9, 1938 - July 28, 2020 Edmund Kyle Morrell, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 9, 1938, to the late Major and Naomi Akard Morrell. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sara Woods. Kyle was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served in all the ministries of his faith community. He was a graduate of the 1956 class of Blountville High School. He was a charter member of the FFA, the joy of his life. Kyle was employed by Imperial Reading. After leaving Bristol, he worked at factories in other states and Honduras and Mexico. He retired from Vanity Fair in Danville, Va., moving back to Tennessee in 2006. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Georgia Warren Morrell; son, Jonathan Morrell and fianc�e, Missy Moulder; grandchildren, Corey (Claire) Morrell and Sadie Morrell; step-grandchildren, Alyssa Fox and Colton Henderson; great-grandchild, Carter Morrell; sister, Margaret Fogleman; brother, Sam (Vil) Morrell; his beloved cat, Jackie, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Friday, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mary Louise Sitton officiating. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Morrell, Corey Morrell, Colton Henderson, David Padgett, Michael Parris and Brian Allen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Square I, 191 Central Heights Rd., Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Morrell family.
